Arlington Jogger Shoots Would-be Armed Robber: Police

A jogger carrying a concealed handgun shot a juvenile would-be robber before dawn Wednesday in southwest Arlington, police say. According to police, the jogger, an unnamed man in his 20s, was running to the gym at about 6 a.m. when he noticed a truck circle around in front of him in a parking lot along the 6000 block of W. Poly Webb Road.

