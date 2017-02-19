Arlington driver dies after his car hits median, rolls over
The driver was southbound in the 4000 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a median around 1:30 a.m., causing his car to roll over onto its roof and cross into the northbound lanes, according to Arlington police. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
