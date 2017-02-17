All Storage Turns Council Opposition ...

All Storage Turns Council Opposition to a Win for Self-Storage in Arlington, TX

The Arlington, Texas, City Council voted unanimously last week to approve an All Storage self-storage facility at 6251 Joplin Road, even though it opposed the project last month. The council tabled its decision on Jan. 24 to allow the storage company to revise its plans.

