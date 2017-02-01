a Texans are being crushed by propert...

a Texans are being crushed by property taxes,a Abbott says in urging relief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, right, talked to the state's legislative property tax committee, Senate Select Committee on Property Tax Reform and Relief, in a hearing, Senate Select Committee on Property Tax Reform and Relief, at University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington on April 27, 2016. Declaring that "Texans are being crushed by property taxes," Abbott called on state lawmakers Tuesday to develop a plan to bring them relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) 9 min truthordie 130
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Tue candicesanders 27
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Jan 25 Leanaxxx26 78
Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp... Jan 24 Where 3
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Jan 23 ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Jan 22 ShortyMT 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC