A duck from Lake Arlington is freed from fishing line
City of Arlington, TX - Animal Services Ray Rentschler, Lake Arlington, TX Attendant Billy Shuffield and Rental and Lake Services Coordinator Kristy Harkins Sheikh for helping free a tangled duck at the lake. The Briar and Reno volunteer fire departments merged to ensure coverage of rural communities, but the merger has also led to an increase in calls and staffing.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Thu
|Son of David
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Son of David
|79
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Thu
|truthordie
|130
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 31
|candicesanders
|27
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
