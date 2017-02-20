2017 Arlington SX | Josh Hansen Out - Sustained Concussion in Oakland Crash

We just got confirmation that Josh Hansen will miss the 2017 Arlington TX, round six of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series. The LVN100/Nut Up Industries/Lunar Pages/Shift MX/Fox rider sustained a concussion in the Main Event crash last week at the 2017 Oakland SX after tangling with Aj Catanzaro and bike.

