2017 Arlington SX | Josh Hansen Out - Sustained Concussion in Oakland Crash
We just got confirmation that Josh Hansen will miss the 2017 Arlington TX, round six of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series. The LVN100/Nut Up Industries/Lunar Pages/Shift MX/Fox rider sustained a concussion in the Main Event crash last week at the 2017 Oakland SX after tangling with Aj Catanzaro and bike.
