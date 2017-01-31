WBO Prez: Canelo, Win or Lose With Ch...

WBO Prez: Canelo, Win or Lose With Chavez, Will Be Our Champ

16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

On September 17 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez was crowned the World Boxing Organization junior middleweight champion by knocking undefeated Liam Smith of the UK in nine rounds. His next fight will be far above that weight, as he rises to a catch-weight of 164.5-pounds, to collide with his countryman and fellow former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who comes in with a record of 50 wins, 2 defeats, a draw with 32 knockouts.

