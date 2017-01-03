Texas Tech QB Mahomes bypassing senio...

Texas Tech QB Mahomes bypassing senior season for NFL draft

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Mahomes is bypassing his senior se... By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press A police affidavit says the suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing and acknowledging he... By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press The suspect in the slaying of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing to her and acknowledging, "I killed the cop,"... Minnesota's program for keeping sex offenders confined after they complete their prison sentences is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower-court judge who said it violates... Minnesota's program for keeping sex offenders confined after they complete their prison sentences is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower-court judge who said it violates... A Texas woman was in critical condition Tuesday ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr uyk 995
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) 8 hr King 2
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 20 hr Bigmeatj 68
Arlington Gangs (Jan '09) Tue Robb 143
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
News Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07) Dec 19 Joslin 24
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC