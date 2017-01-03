Texas Tech QB Mahomes bypassing senior season for NFL draft
Mahomes is bypassing his senior se... By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press A police affidavit says the suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing and acknowledging he... By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press The suspect in the slaying of a Pennsylvania state trooper sent a text afterward to his son's mother, apologizing to her and acknowledging, "I killed the cop,"... Minnesota's program for keeping sex offenders confined after they complete their prison sentences is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower-court judge who said it violates... Minnesota's program for keeping sex offenders confined after they complete their prison sentences is constitutional, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower-court judge who said it violates... A Texas woman was in critical condition Tuesday ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|uyk
|995
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|King
|2
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Bigmeatj
|68
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC