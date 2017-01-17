Texans help to fill the streets durin...

Texans help to fill the streets during the Womena s March on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Heather Alanis, center left, of Arlington, Texas, and Beth Christie, 41, of Fort Worth pose for a picture taken by a friend outside the Air and Space Museum during the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Leslie Lutz of Fort Worth holds her sign as she participates in the Women's March on Washington, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... 3 hr Shyness_shortie 1
Busted. 6 hr Shyness_shortie 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Sat Yoursecretxo 75
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp... Jan 17 Cindy keith 2
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,145,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC