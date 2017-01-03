Surveillance video of 2 suspects who ...

Surveillance video of 2 suspects who broke into home of elderly couple

16 hrs ago

Two suspects broke into the home of an elderly couple in Arlington over the holidays and stole jewelry, electronics and credit cards, police say. This video is from a Taco Bell in Irving where the suspects used the victim's credit cards.

