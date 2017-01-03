Snow causing icy overpasses, accidents in parts of Tarrant County
The mid-day snowfall was beginning to have an impact on some North Texas roadways with slick overpasses and numerous minor accidents being reported. Grapevine police tweeted that "overpasses are starting to get icy" as heavier than expected snowfall had moved across the heart of the DFW area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Fri
|Bellechain
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Sexylex
|70
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|King
|2
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC