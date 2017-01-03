Series about Waco couches offers odd views of furniture
In this Nov. 2016 photo, Thad Hairston sits on a discarded couch in front of a house in Waco, Texas. Hairston is the man behind the Instagram series "The Waco Couch," which has won a cult following of hundreds since he started it in May. The photo series shows abandoned couchesbut never human beingsin their natural habitat of curbsides and alleys, with captions imagining their dramas.
