Sculptor Barvo Walker to debut Vision...

Sculptor Barvo Walker to debut Vision of the Arts in Garland

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

In this Dec. 20, 2016 photo, parts of the City of Garland's 15-foot bronze sculpture designed by artist Barvo Walker sit in the sand at Schaefer Art Bronze Casting in Arlington, Texas. The $300,000 Vision of the Arts sculpture will be finished in early 2017 and stand before Granville Arts Center in Garland, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr SHORTY 1,062
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 5 hr Mastermae 76
Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp... 20 hr Where 3
What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ... Mon ShortyMT 3
happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he... Sun ShortyMT 1
Busted. Jan 22 Jennifer 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC