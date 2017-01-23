Sculptor Barvo Walker to debut Vision of the Arts in Garland

In this Dec. 20, 2016 photo, parts of the City of Garland's 15-foot bronze sculpture designed by artist Barvo Walker sit in the sand at Schaefer Art Bronze Casting in Arlington, Texas. The $300,000 Vision of the Arts sculpture will be finished in early 2017 and stand before Granville Arts Center in Garland, Texas.

