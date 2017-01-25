Park welcomes work of New York sculptor
The Unity Arch, a 14-foot-tall and 25-foot-wide sculpture created by New York sculptor Owen Morrel sits on Richard Greene Linear Park. The sculpture is made of stainless steel, curves into circles and has a mesh of reflective plates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|78
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Tue
|Where
|3
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC