No snow plow? No problem. Use a table
This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot. Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to surprise his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon with a marriage proposal in Alabama last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 min
|New Resident
|1,009
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|14 hr
|Bellechain
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Sexylex
|70
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Thu
|King
|2
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC