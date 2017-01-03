No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot. Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to surprise his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon with a marriage proposal in Alabama last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 min New Resident 1,009
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... 14 hr Bellechain 1
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 15 hr Sexylex 70
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) Thu King 2
Arlington Gangs (Jan '09) Jan 3 Robb 143
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC