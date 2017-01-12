News 1 mins ago 4:39 p.m.Two Kennedal...

News 1 mins ago 4:39 p.m.Two Kennedale schools put on lockdown as police search for suspect

Fellowship Academy and Kennedale Junior High School were put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a possibly armed suspect in the area, authorities said. The suspect was being pursued on foot by Arlington police before ending up in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near both schools, Kennedale police Chief Tommy Williams said.

