New Tarrant Sheriff Cracks Down On Crime Around Courthouse

There's a new sheriff in Tarrant County, and he's sending deputies to patrol downtown after a juror was attacked across from the courthouse and someone else was stabbed on its steps. Downtown Fort Worth typically has been patrolled by city police, but several recent incidents around the county courthouse and county jail have prompted incoming Sheriff Bill Waybourn to take action.

