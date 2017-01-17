Missing Chandler teen found safe; suspect in custody
Terrianne Brooks, 15, and Douglas Jones, 40, were located by law enforcement in a remote area of the Navajo Reservation north of Tuba City, according to a spokeswoman for the FBI. Jones was taken into custody without incident.
