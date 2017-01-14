Millennials are falling behind their ...

Millennials are falling behind their boomer parents

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A rally is taking place Saturday morning as part of coordinated events across the nation. The national rally is call ARLINGTON, Texas - Aaron Rodgers has been unbeatable on a seven-game run that carried Green Bay to the divisional round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr New Resident 1,034
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 19 hr 20ShadesOfFucked 71
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) Jan 5 King 2
Arlington Gangs (Jan '09) Jan 3 Robb 143
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC