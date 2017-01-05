Mary Garcia at her home in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 22, 2016.
North Texas was freezing during a three-day stretch last month, but Mary Garcia refused to turn on the heat in her cramped apartment. She feared that doing so would too quickly drain her pay-as-you-go account with Penstar Power, a Dallas-based electricity provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|69
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Thu
|King
|2
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC