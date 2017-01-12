Man arrested in killing of Arlington woman had dated her, police say
A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of an Arlington woman this week, police said. He was arrested in the killing of Cam-Tu Tran, 30, who was found with a gunshot wound early Monday in a parked car outside a home in the 3400 block of Mayflower Court , off East Mayfield Road.
