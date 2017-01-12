Junior League toasts 35th anniversary...

Junior League toasts 35th anniversary with luncheon and fun tablescapes

To toast its 35th anniversary, the Junior League of Arlington will host a luncheon Jan. 27 at the Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie. As part of the yearlong festivities to celebrate the milestone, the women's organization announced the event, called Plates for a Purpose, and is inviting the community to participate.

