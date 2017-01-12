Jan. 13 marks AMBER Alert Awareness D...

Jan. 13 marks AMBER Alert Awareness Day in TX

14 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared Jan. 13 as AMBER Alert Awareness Day, exactly 21 years after a 1996 abduction that helped start the program. On Jan. 13, 1996, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted near her home in Arlington.

Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

