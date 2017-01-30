Inducing a heart attack
Alcohol ablation was first introduced about 20 years ago, but doctors have now refined it as a minimally-invasive procedure to fix a damaged heart. For one man, it was a matter of life and death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jan 25
|Leanaxxx26
|78
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC