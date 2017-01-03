HKS to Design New Stadium for Texas R...

HKS to Design New Stadium for Texas Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Contract

The stadium will offer a more intimate viewing experience, housing roughly 42,000 seats. All images courtesy of Texas Rangers Baseball Club/HKS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Jan 6 Sexylex 70
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) Jan 5 King 2
Arlington Gangs (Jan '09) Jan 3 Robb 143
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC