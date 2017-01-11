Guide to breweries near halls of fame includes Cleveland's Rock Hall
How's this for a tour guide? All About Beer Magazine is out with "Drinking near Halls of Fame," offering suggested breweries in various cities. The magazine covers the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, baseball in Cooperstown, N.Y., pro hockey in Toronto and bowling in Arlington, Texas.
