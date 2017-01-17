Grand Prairie man apparently drowned in flash floods
A Grand Prairie man was found dead in a culvert in Arlington near Collins Street on Monday evening, said Arlington police spokesman Steven Bartolotta. Investigators say the victim apparently was swept away by flash flood waters and drowned Sunday night.
