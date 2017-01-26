GOP Lawmaker Wants To Jail Women Who'...

GOP Lawmaker Wants To Jail Women Who've Had Abortions To Make Them 'Responsible' For Sex

A Republican lawmaker in Texas recently proposed a bill that would criminalize abortion while forcing women to be "more personally responsible" for their sexual behavior. State Rep. Tony Tinderholt recently told The Texas Observer , "Right now, they don't make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of 'Oh, I can just go get an abortion.'

