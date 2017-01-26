GOP Lawmaker Wants To Jail Women Who've Had Abortions To Make Them 'Responsible' For Sex
A Republican lawmaker in Texas recently proposed a bill that would criminalize abortion while forcing women to be "more personally responsible" for their sexual behavior. State Rep. Tony Tinderholt recently told The Texas Observer , "Right now, they don't make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of 'Oh, I can just go get an abortion.'
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Leanaxxx26
|78
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Jan 23
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Jan 22
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Jan 22
|Jennifer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
