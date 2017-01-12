Golden Boy Reserves T-Mobile Arena Fo...

Golden Boy Reserves T-Mobile Arena For May 6, Likely Canelo-Chavez

Regardless of how his negotiations with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. play out, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez officially has a home for his next ring appearance. The reigning super welterweight titlist and World lineal middleweight champion is due to return to the ring on May 6. The event will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as Golden Boy was approved to place a hold on the venue by the Nevada State Athletic Commission during its monthly agenda hearing Friday morning at its state headquarters.

