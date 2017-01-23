Fort Worth Women's March protest agai...

Fort Worth Women's March protest against Trump, for women's rights

Saturday Jan 21

Marchers gathered for one of the sister marches taking place across the world Jan. 21 in downtown Fort Worth to shed light on women's rights. A large group of marchers made their way through downtown Fort Worth Saturday during the Women's March.

Arlington, TX

