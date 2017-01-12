Demi Lovato to Perform as Part of Hug...

Demi Lovato to Perform as Part of Huge Charity Show at AT&T Stadium

Demi Lovato doesn't have a tour scheduled for this year -- yet -- but she's announced a special one-off appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of a huge charity concert. The concert is the first in a planned series of shows called BeautyKind Unites Concert for Causes, organized by the online retailer BeautyKind .

