Demi Lovato to Perform as Part of Huge Charity Show at AT&T Stadium
Demi Lovato doesn't have a tour scheduled for this year -- yet -- but she's announced a special one-off appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of a huge charity concert. The concert is the first in a planned series of shows called BeautyKind Unites Concert for Causes, organized by the online retailer BeautyKind .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jan 6
|Sexylex
|70
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|King
|2
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC