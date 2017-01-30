CVS planning a $1 million remodel of Ojos Locos space in downtown Fort Worth

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina opened in downtown Fort Worth in January 2011, right before the Super Bowl came to Arlington Servers from Ojos Locos watch the 16 de Septiembre Mexican Independence Day Parade pass in downtown Fort Worth in 2016. A CVS pharmacy appears headed for a prime downtown spot at the the northeast corner of Fifth and Houston streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.