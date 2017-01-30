Country Megaticket, for 4 shows at Usana, on sale Friday

Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.