Concrete Artistry, Skill Honored in Awards
From parks and residences, to airport terminals and museums, the projects featured in the 2016 Decorative Concrete Awards program showcase the latest design trends and demonstrate the high level of contractor skill permeating the decorative concrete industry. The Decorative Concrete Council, a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors, announced the winners of its ninth annual Decorative Concrete Awards competition on Thursday .
