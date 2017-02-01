Clerk killed in robbery at Forest Hil...

Clerk killed in robbery at Forest Hill smoke shop, police say

Emad Alshannaq, 45, of Arlington, was fatally shot about 1 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. He had been working at the Smoke Shop at 4014 Mansfield Highway when the store, which also has a game room, was robbed, Forest Hill police Capt.

