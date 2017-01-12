Canelo-Chavez: A Fun Fight Unlikely to Alter Boxing's Landscape
CANELO vs. CHAVEZ JR - - It was recently announced by Golden Boy Promotions that Canelo Alvarez 48-1-1 will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. 50-2-1 in a catch weight 12-round bout with a maximum weight of 164.5 pounds. It will take place on May 6, Cinco de Mayo weekend, on HBO PPV, with Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Arlington, Texas in the running as the host city.
