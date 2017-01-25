Bradford County man to pay over $1,500 in fines for illegal trade for bald eagle skull

JANUARY 02: Challenger, a bald eagle, is seen during the National Anthem before the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 02: Challenger, a bald eagle, is seen during the National Anthem before the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.