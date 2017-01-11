Bonds Ranch brands cattle
Two suspects broke into the home of an elderly couple in Arlington over the holidays and stole jewelry, electronics and credit cards, police say. This video is from a Taco Bell in Irving where the suspects used the stolen credit cards.
