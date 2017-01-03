Beloved Rangers press box attendant Beaton dies
Bob Beaton, who served as the beloved press box attendant at Arlington Stadium and the Ballpark in Arlington, passed away on Dec. 24. He was 86. Beaton was a retired accountant and originally from New Jersey when he took over running the press box in 1988. He retired after the 2014 season, and he was honored with the dedication of a plaque in the press dining room on May 15, 2015.
