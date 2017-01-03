Arlington officers replace teensa broken basketball goal for Christmas
On the last day of school before Christmas break, several anonymous patrol officers bought a new basketball goal to replace the broken one neighborhood kids use at McQueary Street and Matt Lane, said Lt. Christopher Cook.
