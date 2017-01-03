Arlington MLK Celebrations

Arlington MLK Celebrations

Join NBC 5, the City of Arlington, UT Arlington and many more at the 2017 MLK Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This four-day celebration starts on Friday night, January 13, with the Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Cornell Williams Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, NBC 5's Courtney Gilmore as the mistress of ceremony, and hosted by the Arlington Chapter of AKA, Inc. The weekend is packed with exciting events including a Step Show Competition, a Multicultural Festival, an Evening of Spoken Word, the Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service, a Day of Service, a ServiceFest, and a Youth Musical Extravaganza.

