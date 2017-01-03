Arlington MLK Celebrations
Join NBC 5, the City of Arlington, UT Arlington and many more at the 2017 MLK Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This four-day celebration starts on Friday night, January 13, with the Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Cornell Williams Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, NBC 5's Courtney Gilmore as the mistress of ceremony, and hosted by the Arlington Chapter of AKA, Inc. The weekend is packed with exciting events including a Step Show Competition, a Multicultural Festival, an Evening of Spoken Word, the Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service, a Day of Service, a ServiceFest, and a Youth Musical Extravaganza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|11 hr
|King
|2
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Bigmeatj
|68
|Arlington Gangs (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Robb
|143
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|Dec 29
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC