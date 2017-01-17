Arlington City Council members to vot...

Arlington City Council members to vote on civil service initiative

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Shorthorn

David Crow, Arlington Texas Professional Firefighters president and councilman Michael Glaspie gather after the town hall meeting held Jan. 12 at the Arlington Convention Center. The Arlington City Council will vote on the matter soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp... 14 hr Cindy keith 2
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon Aliyah123 72
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) Jan 5 King 2
Arlington Gangs (Jan '09) Jan 3 Robb 143
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC