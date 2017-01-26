Arlington Chosen As 1 of 10 Driverles...

Arlington Chosen As 1 of 10 Driverless Car Test Cities

Read more: NBC Dallas

The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected 10 cities across the country - five of which are in Texas - that will act as "national Automated Vehicle Proving Grounds," according to a news release issued by Texas A&M University, which is partnering on the research. Arlington was chosen because it "offers a comprehensive real-world Automated Vehicle test environment," according to an application filed by the state with the USDOT for consideration.

