A Major Driverless Car Study Is Coming To Arlington?

The city of Arlington, long maligned as the nation's largest municipality without public transportation , just landed a federal partnership that will make it one of the test sites for self-driving vehicles. Last Thursday, a day before Donald Trump's inauguration as president, the U.S. Department of Transportation green-lit 10 pilot sites across the country to test cars and buses and trucks that drive themselves.

