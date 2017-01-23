A Major Driverless Car Study Is Coming To Arlington?
The city of Arlington, long maligned as the nation's largest municipality without public transportation , just landed a federal partnership that will make it one of the test sites for self-driving vehicles. Last Thursday, a day before Donald Trump's inauguration as president, the U.S. Department of Transportation green-lit 10 pilot sites across the country to test cars and buses and trucks that drive themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|7 hr
|Where
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|What is your thought on the gossip in GP Corey ...
|Mon
|ShortyMT
|3
|happen at Corey Place Apartments,the talk of he...
|Sun
|ShortyMT
|1
|Busted.
|Sun
|Jennifer
|2
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jan 21
|Yoursecretxo
|75
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC