3-course interview: Isaiah "Ike" Jackson Jr., server and actor

You might recognize Isaiah "Ike" Jackson Jr. from the HBO series Treme and True Detective , American Horror Story or the movies 12 Years a Slave and Burnt . It's also possible you'll recognize him from Red Fish Grill, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, and where Jackson has worked for the past decade as a server, charming customers with his laughter and jovial attitude.

