'We need more cops like this': Texas ...

'We need more cops like this': Texas police officer wins praise on...

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Steve Martin is shamed into deleting 'sexist' Carrie Fisher tribute tweet that called her 'the most beautiful creature I had ever seen' Princess Leia's last selfie: Carrie Fisher posed for a picture with a fan during her final days in London Want to lose weight? Set tough targets: Slimmers who give themselves an ambitious goal lose twice as much as those who don't Spurned ex-girlfriend 'shot dead her realtor lover as he DROVE them through Philadelphia before fleeing from the car wreck' 'Kick, scratch, run': If a rogue taxi driver attacks YOU during the New Year night out, our expert's life-saving tips will help keep you safe 'God bless her, an angel leaves us': Girl with the body of a 90-year-old dies, aged 12, in Colombia The hunt for Warren Jeffs' lost child brides: Three girls married off to Warren Jeffs aged 12 and 13 are still missing 12 years later as polygamist father who has 145 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07) Dec 19 Joslin 24
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Dec 19 Kakerzlovezyou 63
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Dec 19 Doris 45
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
Blue and orange Dec 17 Spoiled 1
illegal immigration and so called day laborers (Mar '07) Dec 13 Mexican MO 115
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Dec 12 Dejadame 1,155
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC