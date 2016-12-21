United States Motorcycle Coaching Association Schedules Summit For February 9-10 In Texas
A group of motorcycle industry leaders and racing veterans, backed by major manufacturers, is forming a new nationwide network of certified trainers called the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association. The USMCA was created to help the growth of sport and lifestyle in motorcycling with an inaugural Coaching Summit to be held in Texas on February 9-10, 2017.
