Texas gives Planned Parenthood the boot, Zeke boosts Salvation Army...
For the first time, Dallas ISD will serve breakfast and lunch to any children under 18 several days over winter break. The 11 participating schools serve some of Dallas' neediest neighborhoods, where holiday stress leaves parents wondering how they'll afford groceries, heat, warm clothing and gifts for the kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Dec 19
|Kakerzlovezyou
|63
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|Doris
|45
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Blue and orange
|Dec 17
|Spoiled
|1
|illegal immigration and so called day laborers (Mar '07)
|Dec 13
|Mexican MO
|115
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Dec 12
|Dejadame
|1,155
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC