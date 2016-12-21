Texas Cop Orders Teen to do Push-ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking
A teen suspected of smoking pot outside a movie theater in Arlington, Texas caught an unusual break from an off-duty cop.He may have gotten off with sore... On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a firm rebuke of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's condemnation of Israeli settleme... U.S. farmers drained all available government agricultural loan money this past fiscal year to get through one of the worst agricultural downturns in recent years, but no ... Lincoln - Jessica Shepard notched her seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while freshman Hannah Whitish scored a career-high 12 points in her f... Doug Martin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, will serve a four-game suspension effective immediately, after violating the NFL's drug policy.... -- President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|64
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|texasmoons7
|25
|Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Ndrtkr
|3
|Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07)
|Dec 19
|Joslin
|24
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|Doris
|45
|Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08)
|Dec 19
|ebutler11
|472
|Blue and orange
|Dec 17
|Spoiled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC