Shutting down assembly line and meeti...

Shutting down assembly line and meeting Carroll Shelby: Before...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Dallas Morning News

I managed to shut down the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington -- a major producer of highly profitable SUVs -- when I mishandled a bolt while working a shift on the line. Roughly 1,300 people had to stop working for a few minutes that morning thanks to the bonehead Dallas Morning News reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Dec 30 Leanaxxx26 64
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Kerry Michael Sheppard (Mar '13) Dec 29 Ndrtkr 3
News Arlington Police Make Arrests Today In The Murd... (Apr '07) Dec 19 Joslin 24
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Dec 19 Doris 45
News Employee is accused of theft of city money (Jan '08) Dec 19 ebutler11 472
Blue and orange Dec 17 Spoiled 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC